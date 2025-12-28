Student jumps to death after getting caught in college exam in Jaipur

Jaipur, Dec 28 (PTI) A 19-year-old college student here allegedly jumped off from the 12th floor of an under-construction building after he was caught cheating in an exam, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday in the Bagru area, they said.

The student, Priyanshu Raj, a native of Patna in Bihar, was studying computer science (first year) at Manipal University and was staying in the college hostel, SHO Rajendra Kumar Godara said.

The student was allegedly under stress after being caught cheating during an examination, following which his answer sheet and notes were seized, Godara said.

The officer said the student rented a scooter and travelled around five kilometres from the college to an under-construction building, where he placed his bag and mobile phone on a wall on the 12th floor before jumping.

Workers at the site alerted the police after hearing a loud thud, mistaking it initially for a labourer falling. The student was rushed in critical condition to the Bagru Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

During a search of the building, police recovered the student's bag and mobile phone from the 12th floor. The bag contained documents confirming his identity, along with a bottle of poison and water, the SHO said.

