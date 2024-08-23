Student killed, 7 injured after speeding bus overturns on Delhi-Jaipur Highway

Gurugram, Aug 23 (PTI) A 20-year-old student was killed and seven other passengers were injured after a speeding double-decker bus collided with a divider on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway and overturned on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sandeep Gurjar, studying JBT at Kinder Kin College of Education Panipat, they said.

Gurjar's friend, Naveen Kumar told the police they were returning to Jaipur from Panipat after appearing for an examination. They boarded the bus at around 1.20 am.

Kumar in his complaint said that the bus driver was at a high speed. When the students asked him to slow down, the driver said that he was in a hurry to reach Jaipur.

"It was around 2 am when the bus went out of control and overturned after hitting the divider near village Narsinghpur on the Delhi-Jaipur highway", Kumar said in his complaint.

The police reached the spot and rescued the passengers with the help of locals. They rushed them to the hospital where the doctors declared Gurjar brought dead, Kumar said. The driver fled the spot.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the bus driver under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The body was handed over to the kin after postmortem, a senior police officer said. PTI COR HIG