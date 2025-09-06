Student killed, another injured in road accident in J'khand's Gumla

Gumla, Sep 6 (PTI) A student was killed and another was injured when a pickup van hit them in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred around 7:30 am near the Nawatoli canal on NH-23 Ranchi-Gumla road, under the Bharno police station area.

The deceased was identified as Farhan Mirdaha (12), a student of a madrasa in Hatu.

Bharno police station in-charge Kanchan Prajapati told PTI, "Two children studying at a madrasa in Hatu, under the Bedo police station area, fled from the madrasa early in the morning and were walking to their village, Supa, under the Bharno police station limits when a pickupvan hit them." Farhan Mirdaha died on the spot, and Mursil Midaha sustained serious injuries. He was referred to the Jaslok Hospital in Ranchi, the officer said.

Following the accident, villagers blocked NH-23 at Bharno Chowk, demanding compensation for the deceased's family. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter, the officer added.