Student killed, several injured as school picnic bus overturns in Nagpur

Nagpur: A student was killed and several students and teachers were injured as the bus carrying them to a picnic spot overturned near here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place when students and teachers of Saraswati High School in Shankar Nagar area here were heading for a picnic spot in neighbouring Wardha district in five buses.

One of the buses, with some 50 persons on board, overturned near Deoli Pendhari village on Hingani Road in a hilly section on the outskirts of the city, said an official of Hingna police station.

The deceased boy was a Class 7 student, he said, without disclosing the name. A girl and a teacher sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Nagpur, while others were taken to a nearby rural hospital.

Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident, police said.