Student killed, six others injured after auto rickshaw overturns in UP's Ballia

Ballia: A 21-year-old student died and six others were seriously injured when the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Friday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident occurred near Naurangiya village of Ubhaon area on Friday morning, they said.

The auto-rickshaw, full of passengers, overturned while trying to save a motorcyclist who suddenly came in front of the auto, Station House Officer Vipin Singh said.

Upon receiving information about the accident police reached the spot and took the injured passengers along with the auto driver to a hospital, Singh said.

Advertisment

Shilpi Maurya, a student was declared dead by doctors while the other injured are undergoing treatment, he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, he added.