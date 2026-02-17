Student killed, 3 injured in clash at college in Maharashtra's Latur

Latur (PTI): A student has been stabbed to death and three others seriously injured during a clash between two groups of students at a college in Maharashtra’s Latur city, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday evening in the college premises on Ausa Road, and four students were later arrested.

A clash broke out between two groups of third-year diploma course students of the college after a personal dispute, a police official said.

A student, identified as Vikram Narayan Panchal (20), who was passing by, was stabbed to death, while three others were injured and admitted to a government hospital for treatment, the official said.

Four students were later arrested in connection with the incident, the police said.

After receiving information about the incident, Latur Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh appealed to the police to curb the rising crime and illegal activities in the city.