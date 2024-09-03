Student molested by teacher at Nanded coaching centre; local residents vandalize facility

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 3 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl student was allegedly molested by a teacher at a private coaching centre in Maharashtra's Nanded city, triggering a protest by local residents who vandalized the education facility, a police official said on Tuesday.

The girl told her parents about the molestation incident which took place on September 2 (Monday). Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso Act) against the teacher, Nagesh Jadhav (48), who was arrested on Tuesday, said the official from the Bhagyanagar police station.

As the news of the alleged molestation spread, angry local residents gathered at the coaching centre and ransacked it on Monday.

No complaint has been filed against the vandalization of the coaching centre so far.

"If no complaint is filed by them (coaching centre owners), we will inquire and register an offence in this case on our own," said the official. PTI AW RSY