Student of private varsity in Gwalior accuses senior of raping her; two booked

Gwalior (MP), Oct 26 (PTI) A 19-year-old student of a private university in Gwalior has accused a 23-year-old male senior of raping her and a female student of abetting the crime, police said on Saturday.

The first-year student was allegedly sexually assaulted on October 23 and she approached the police the next day, an official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Niranjan Sharma said a first-year student of a private varsity in the city in Madhya Pradesh has filed a complaint of rape following which they have started a probe.

The complainant told the police that she was on the varsity campus when a third-year female student took her in a car and offered her some food laced with intoxicants. After that, a male classmate of the senior raped her, the official said, quoting the complaint.

Sharma said police have registered a case of rape and criminal conspiracy against both seniors.

Arrests will be made after investigation, the official said, adding that police are gathering CCTV footage and other evidence. PTI COR ADU NR