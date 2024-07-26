Student of state-run residential school dies due to ill-health in Telangana

Karimnagar (Telangana) Jul 26 (PTI) An eighth standard student of a state-run residential school in Jagtial district of Telangana died following ill-health on Friday, police said.

The boy suffered seizures in the wee hours and died on the way to a hospital, the school principal said.

A case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was registered based on a complaint made by the boy's father, police said, adding that a probe was underway. PTI COR SJR KH