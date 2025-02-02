Student on picnic loses balance near waterfall, falls to death in MP’s Dhar district

Dhar (MP), Feb 2 (PTI) A 25-year-old female student died after she fell into a deep ditch while climbing down the stairs near a waterfall in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred near Jogi Bhadak waterfall under the Dhal panchayat, about 60 km from the district headquarters, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Indrajit Bakalwar said a group of students from Devi Ahilya University in Indore were at the tourist spot for a picnic.

One of them, identified as Anshika Shukla, lost her balance while descending the stairs near the waterfall and fell into a 500-foot-deep ditch, he added.

Shukla, a resident of Anuppur district, died on the spot due to serious head injuries, the official said.

After being alerted, the Dhamnod police and locals retrieved the student's body, which was sent to a hospital for post-mortem, the official added.