Student organisations, including those affiliated to INDIA parties, form joint platform against NEP

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Students organisations, including those affiliated to INDIA alliance parties, have come together under the banner of 'United Students of India' to protest against the National Education Policy, 2020, and will take out a march to Parliament on January 12 next year.

Advertisment

Representatives of the student unions said that 16 organisations, representing almost five crore students, have come together to oppose the NEP and have demanded reforms, including making education free.

Addressing a press conference here, CVMP Ezhiarasan, the secretary of the DMK's student wing, said NEP is promoting "commercialisation, saffronisation and privatisation" and it is against the idea of social justice.

The government should ensure free education from school level to graduation and there should be a national employment guarantee Act, he said, adding the student groups will hold a "Parliament march" in Delhi on January 12 and another rally will be held in Chennai on February 1.

Advertisment

The organisations that are a part of the grouping include the All India Students' Association (AISA), All India Students' Bloc (AISB), All India Students' Federation (AISF), Chhatra Rashtriya Janata Dal (CRJD), Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), DMK Student Wing, Dravidian Students' Federation, National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Progressive Students' Forum (PSF), Progressive Students Union (PSU), RLD Chatra Sabha, Samajwadi Chatra Sabha, Satro Mukti Sangram Samiti, Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Tribal Students' Union.

A statement by the United Students of India said, "The attack on quality education in India is scaling dangerous heights under the current BJP-led union government." "The RSS-backed government not only aims to undermine and dismantle the public education system but also seeks to replace it with a communal, destructive scheme that fundamentally contradicts the constitutional vision of education. The BJP government have even initiated their attempt to remove the name of the country India from textbooks," it said.

The groups unitedly adopted the slogan 'Save Education, Reject NEP; Save India, Reject BJP', and have said they will conduct campaigns across the country, culminating in the Parliament March in Delhi, followed by a rally in Chennai.

The students' groups have also sought the creation of rights and opportunities for the SC, ST, OBC and other marginalised groups, and conduct of student unions' elections across campuses, among others.

They also invited other "like-minded" student organisations to join the grouping 'United Students of India'. PTI AO AO NSD NSD