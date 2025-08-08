Student outfits express concern over DU's Rs 1 lakh bond rule for DUSU poll candidates

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Student organisations on Friday raised objections to a new guideline issued by the Delhi University requiring a bond of Rs 1 lakh from candidates filing nominations for the upcoming DUSU elections, calling it "unaffordable" and "exclusionary" for students from underprivileged backgrounds.
DUSU president Ronak Khatri said the guideline is not suitable for students, especially those from economically weaker sections.
"Someone from a lower-income background may not be able to afford the Rs 1 lakh bond required for nomination, which could prevent them from participating despite their willingness," Khatri told PTI.
He said that if the university wishes to penalise students for defacement or other violations, it should impose a direct fine on the individual responsible, instead of implementing such a blanket condition.
"The guideline should be equal for students and student organisations, whether it is NSUI, ABVP or AISA. If a student is fined, the party should also be held accountable," he said.
ABVP national secretary Sarthak Sharma also echoed concerns over the high bond amount.
"We welcome the guidelines, but we oppose the provision that requires students to submit a ₹1 lakh bond. It is not convenient for students to pay such a huge amount. We will soon release our own guideline in response to this," he said.
AISA president Nitish Kumar supported the intent behind the rules but questioned the efficacy of monetary conditions in curbing electoral malpractice.
"We welcome rules that aim to ensure transparency and reduce malpractice. However, merely depositing a bond of one lakh rupees cannot prevent the misuse of money power. In campuses like JNU, elections are conducted without the use of money," he said.
He added that during a joint proctor's meeting, AISA had also demanded college-level presidential debates to democratise the election process, but the administration did not respond.
"The volume of money power used in DUSU can only be curbed by placing stakeholders in a more informed position," he said.
The Delhi University on Friday mandated that every contesting candidate must submit a bond of Rs 1 lakh while filing nominations.
The amount will be forfeited if the candidate or their supporters are found defacing public property, according to the advisory issued by DU Registrar Vikas Gupta.
The university's directive, based on legal provisions, court orders, and Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, aims to curb defacement and promote responsible campaigning.
It includes a range of measures, such as an anti-defacement affidavit at admission, promotion of campus debates, and the use of electronic media for campaigning.
The guideline bars the use of loudspeakers, rallies, and roadshows outside designated "walls of democracy". Violations may attract a fine of Rs 25,000, suspension, rustication, or even disqualification.
The Delhi High Court had last year stayed the vote counting of DUSU polls citing widespread defacement. It later allowed the counting to proceed after students complied with the court's directions to clean the campus.