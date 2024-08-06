Student sexually assaulted in Srinagar school, police lodge FIR

Srinagar, Aug 6 (PTI) Police registered a case on Tuesday after a private school reported the sexual assault of a minor student within its premises here in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The school administration submitted a written complaint in the wake of reports on social media about the alleged sexual assault of a student at the school, they said.

"Police has taken cognisance upon a written information by the administrative authority of a particular school regarding the sexual assault on a minor student," Srinagar Police said in a post on X.

Relevant sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act were registered at the Kothibagh Police Station.