Student shot dead over college rivalry in UP's Aligarh: Police

Aligarh (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) A student of a private college here was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men outside the gates of the institution on Saturday, police said.

One of the assailants also studied in the same college, they said, adding that he had a rivalry with the deceased.

The shooting occurred in the afternoon outside the Varshney Degree College, a crowded area of the old city located within the Gandhi Park police station limits.

The gunmen opened fire and fled the area before bystanders could raise an alarm, police said.

One of the assailants has been identified as Dhiraj Thakur, a student of the same college.

Another student, who was with the deceased, was injured in the firing and is being treated at the district hospital.

Circle Officer Kamlesh Kumar told reporters that the deceased has been identified as Anshu Thakur (20) and the injured student as Prithviraj Chauhan.

As the news of the shooting spread, senior police officers rushed to the spot. Both the injured men were taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared Anshu Thakur dead.

Based on the accounts of Chauhan and others, one of the attackers was identified as Dhiraj Thakur.

Chauhan told reporters that students were coming out of the college premises after participating in a "Holi Milan" programme, when the accused fired at him.

He said Dhiraj Thakur used to indulge in the ragging of juniors and the deceased had confronted him over this.

Police said a special team has been formed and it has launched a major search operation to nab the assailants.