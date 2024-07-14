Student sodomised by senior hostel mate in renowned Gwalior school

Gwalior, Jul 14 (PTI) A Class VII student of a renowned school in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh was allegedly sodomised by a senior schoolmate, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday in the washroom of the health centre on the premises of the school, he added.

On the complaint of the school's principal, the accused was charged under various provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Sharma told reporters.

The 12-year-old victim and the accused, who is Class IX, are minors and stay in the school's hostel, as per police.

The school management has not issued any statement on the incident. PTI COR LAL BNM