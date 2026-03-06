Student stabbed to death by classmate outside school in MP's Damoh after Class X exams

Damoh (MP), Mar 6 (PTI) A Class 10 student was stabbed to death allegedly by his classmate outside an examination centre in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a police official said.

Rishi Ahirwar (14) had come out after completing the final paper of the exams at the private co-education school at 12 noon when the incident took place, Kotwali Station House Officer Manish Kumar said.

"Students from Hirdepur and Imlai villages had their examination centre at the school, including Rishi. When he came out after answering the paper, a classmate attacked Rishi with a knife. He was rushed to the district hospital by his friends where he died in the ICU," the official said.

"His friends have told police he had a dispute with a classmate three days ago. This classmate had threatened to stab him," the official said.

Probe into all angles is underway, he said.

Kotwali area City Superintendent of Police H R Pandey said boy had lost a significant amount of blood due to the injury. PTI COR LAL BNM