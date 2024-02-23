Student Suicide: Delhi Police Books Army School for abetment of suicide

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Three days after a class 10 student hanged himself at his home, the Delhi Police booked the school administration for abetment of suicide, an officer said on Friday.

The student had hanged himself from a ceiling fan with a 'chunni' at his residence in the Shankar Vihar area of southwest Delhi.

Police filed an FIR against Army Public School, Shankar Vihar, at the complaint of the student's father, who alleged that his son was refused the admit card for an exam by the school administration.

In the complaint he gave to Vasant Vihar Police Station on Thursday, the boy's father alleged that his son was also asked to pay a hefty fine for a chair he broke in the school, the officer said.

There was no immediate reaction from the school administration on the matter.

The father also alleged that the school administration "misbehaved" with his wife and son.

"My son was a good student and a sportsman but he was refused an admit card by the school. My wife and son were called to the school on Monday, we were asked to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 for a chair, which they said my son had broken," the father of the victim alleged in the complaint.

He alleged that the school teachers also used "foul language" against his son. "The incident made us upset." "My son was depressed over losing one year of his academics because of the admit card refusal," the father said in his complaint and demanded strict action against the guilty.

Several parents and civilians gathered outside the school on Friday holding candles in remembrance of the deceased student. PTI ABU/ALK ABU VN VN