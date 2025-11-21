Student suicides spark outrage: Experts call for change, accountability and policy reforms

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) As outrage over student suicides intensifies, experts are calling for reforms to create "mentally healthy schools" while angry parents' associations are demanding "government takeover" of institutions linked to such cases. In all, the focus is on systematic changes to prevent further loss of young lives.

On Tuesday, a class 10 student of the St Columba's School of New Delhi, who once dreamt of becoming "the next Shah Rukh Khan", took a fatal step and jumped from the platform of Rajendra Place Metro Station on Tuesday, following months of alleged harassment by his teachers.

While the tragic incident has sparked nationwide debate, with some blaming schools and others siding with parents, mental health expert Neha Kirpal cautions that such polarisation is misplaced.

She emphasises that “suicidality is everyone’s responsibility” -- encompassing teachers, parents, caregivers, staff, and the wider community -- and no one can absolve themselves of it.

"PTAs and school associations need to collaborate to address suicidality systemically and preventively. Suicidal thoughts rarely emerge and act out suddenly; they progress through multiple phases, often overlooked due to myths or assumptions.

"The public narrative of sudden shock often absolves society of responsibility, even though warning signs usually exist. It is crucial to recognise these signs early and respond in a safe, supportive manner for the child," Kirpal, co-founder of Amaha Health and India Mental Health Alliance, told PTI.

There has been a spate of such tragic incidents in recent weeks.

Apart from the Delhi case, a 17-year-old class 11 student in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa died by suicide after alleging that a male teacher had physically assaulted her.

Earlier this month, a nine-year-old girl in Jaipur jumped from the fourth floor of her private school building. The class 4 student had allegedly faced relentless bullying, in her school for several months, including verbal abuse from classmates.

Experts highlight a growing trend of suicidality among schoolchildren, pointing out that India accounts for "one-third of the global suicide burden, and suicide is now the leading cause of death among youth aged 15–29".

But Kirpal, who is also the co-author of book, "Homecoming: Mental Health Journeys of Resilience, Healing and Wholeness", urged all stakeholders, including the media, to go beyond reporting the graphic details of individual incidents.

She stressed that the priority must be to address "systemic gaps in preparedness, mental health support, and institutional response".

One of her key suggestions: a legislation mandating "mentally healthy schools" -- evaluated on standardised criteria for staffing, training, resourcing, and policy.

"There are global initiatives known as ‘mentally healthy schools’, which assess whether a school meets key standards across areas such as staff training, counselor availability, and resource allocation to qualify as a mentally healthy institution.

"Currently, our school system faces a significant policy and implementation deficit, with too few counsellors, inadequate training, limited budgets, and an absence of structured mental health frameworks," explained Kirpal, pushing for these changes that support not only students, but teachers' mental health as well.

Adding to this, renowned clinical psychologist Jayanti Dutta highlighted the hostile environment many students face, where teachers, themselves under pressure, often fail to address bullying or harassment.

“All these schools have counsellors and clinical psychologists, but they often don’t intervene. Most teachers don’t bother... they’re under pressure and have no time. Administrations, too, ignore what is happening with the teachers, creating a very bad atmosphere in these schools,” she observed.

Dutta warned that children often cannot confide in even their parents, leading to a loss of trust in adults -- a factor she described as “the most damaging” in a child’s mental health journey.

Frustrated with a system that leaves children and their parents to bear the brunt, Aparajitha Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents' Association, did not mince words in holding schools directly accountable.

She pointed to the deep-rooted failures within schools, describing them as “commercialised, insensitive, and defensive”.

“I know for a fact that in these schools, children’s complaints often go unheard, with principals sometimes dismissing concerns by blaming the child. Many such schools maintain counsellors only on paper, while anti-bullying committees and PTAs remain largely hidden or inactive,” she said.

Gautam called for criminal action against school managements, immediate cancellation of school recognition, and government takeover, warning that without strict laws and enforcement, little will change.

“If schools know that ignoring complaints or harassing children could result in license cancellation, things will improve," she added.

In the case of the Delhi boy's suicide, four staff members, including the headmistress of St Columba's School, have been suspended after an FIR was filed in connection with the alleged mental harassment of the class 10 student. PTI MG MG NB NB