Student tonsured for having long hair, parents protest at Hyderabad school

Hyderabad, Mar 9 (PTI) A teacher of a private school here have allegedly got a student tonsured for having long hair, leading to a protest by his parents at the institution on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, the 6th standard student alleged that the teacher forcibly got him tonsured against his will two days ago.

His mother said her son had long hair as part of a religious vow.

Taking exception to the teacher getting her son's hair removed without her knowledge, she said the school should hand over the removed hair to them, as it was meant to fulfil a religious vow.

The boy's parents, who protested at the school, left the place after the management took disciplinary action against the teacher, sources said.

Police said no complaint was received over the incident.