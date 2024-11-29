Student union elections should be restored in Rajasthan soon: Gehlot

Jaipur, Nov 29 (PTI) Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded the restoration of student union elections in Rajasthan.

In a post on X, Gehlot said, "Our government had stopped the student union elections in the election year due to preparations for the assembly elections and the code of conduct." He said that the previous BJP government had also banned the student union elections but were reinstated after the Congress government came to power.

In his post, he added, "After the student union elections in Delhi University, the student leaders of Rajasthan are also expecting the state government to restore the student union elections." He said that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma should take an immediate decision in the interest of the youth and encourage their participation in democracy.