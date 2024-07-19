Student unions, human rights orgs take out rally in Kolkata in solidarity with Bangla protests

Kolkata, Jul 19 (PTI) Several Left-aligned student unions and human rights organisations staged a protest march near the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on Friday to express solidarity with the ongoing stir in the neighbouring country against quota system.

The activists were seen holding placards against alleged action by security forces on student protestors during street demonstrations in Bangladesh in the last few days, and raising slogans in solidarity with the agitators across the border.

Hundreds of activists, including women, assembled near the Academy of Fine Arts and tried to move towards the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission before being stopped by the police near the Exide crossing, where the police had put up barricades.

A scuffle broke out between the police and the protestors, following which several agitators were arrested and taken to Kolkata Police Headquarters of Lalbazar.

"The demonstrators included not only students but also members of human rights organisations. Several protestors were arrested and taken to Lalbazar police headquarters," a police officer said.

Police and security officials in Bangladesh fired bullets and tear gas shells at protesters and banned all gatherings in capital Dhaka on Friday, as internet and mobile services were cut off after days of deadly clashes over the allocation of government jobs.

The protests, which began weeks ago but escalated sharply on Monday, present the biggest challenge to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina since she won a fourth consecutive term in a January election that was boycotted by the main opposition parties.

The latest clashes follow the bloodiest day of the protests to date, with local media reporting 22 people killed as protesting students attempted to impose a "complete shutdown" on the country. PTI PNT ACD