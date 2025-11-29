'Student who blames examiner after failing': Naqvi's dig at opposition over SIR criticism

Rampur (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) Slamming the criticism of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday likened the opposition to a student who wants to pass exams without studying and then blames the examiner after failing by claiming that the "paper was out of syllabus".

The former Union minister said the "designers of deception" are displaying their hypocrisy over the SIR exercise.

"These people are behaving like a student who wants to pass exams without studying. The student wants promotion without potential, certificate without competence, and if he fails, he blames the exam and the examiner for his incompetence and failure by claiming that the paper was out of syllabus," Naqvi said, hitting out at the opposition.

Talking to reporters after submitting his voter verification form to a booth level officer (BLO) here, Naqvi said that instead of a BA, B.Com, or B.Sc. degree, such "loudmouths" are eligible only for "BD - Bachelor of Defeat" degree.

"Brandishing this 'Bachelor of Defeat' degree as a bonanza, these desperate dynasts are engaged in a destructive drama to defame democr acy," Naqvi said.

Their situation is akin to the Hindi proverb "Naach na jaane aangan tedha (A bad dancer blames the stage)", he said.

Naqvi said that during the Bihar elections, even their "fiction of vote theft" based on a "foreign model" failed to end their "no entry" in the government, he said.

"Yet, these landlords without land and feudals lords without a fiefdom are conspiring to make democracy a hostage of the dynasty," the BJP leader said.

Naqvi said that despite the fact that their conspiracy to create confusion over SIR was crushed in the Bihar elections, "the Congress and company" are still continuing with their failed experiment of spreading "political pollution" over SIR.

The SIR is an ongoing constitutional and democratic process, through which valid voters are protected and invalid voters are reviewed and removed, he said.

Some political parties are engaged in spreading "criminal anarchy" by "misleading, deceiving, intimidating and threatening" through their communal response to a constitutional process, he said.

In the wake of the Delhi blast probe that has put the Al Falah University under scanner, Naqvi said the nexus between technology and terrorism is a matter of concern for all educational institutions.

It is the moral duty of all the educational institutions to be vigilant and cautious against any such conspiracy, he said.

Launching a scathing attack on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, Naqvi said that the neighbouring country, which considers "terrorists as their national assets and terrorism as its national industry", has become a "safe haven for protection, preservation and promotion of terrorism". PTI ASK ZMN