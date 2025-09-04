Students arrested after clashing over ragging

Bengaluru, Sep 4 (PTI) Students of a minority-based college have been arrested on charges of attempt to murder after they clashed with swords and machetes at Lal Bagh in the city over ragging with juniors, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday and it came to light after a video of the incident went viral.

According to the police, the matter was related to seniors ragging the junior students inside the college, which took a violent turn.

"Due to a college related issue, students told the rival group that they would see them outside the campus. Then they brought in their friends from outside and tried to create a ruckus near the house of their rival camp," a police officer said.

He said some youths sustained minor injuries, but since the accused were holding swords and machetes, a case of attempt to murder has been registered against them at the Wilson Garden police station. PTI GMS GMS KH