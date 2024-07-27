Students become ill after eating mid-day meal in Odisha

Balasore (Odisha) Jul 27 (PTI) At least six students of a government-run primary school fell ill after having mid-day meal in Balasore district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident happened in Banisia UP School under the Kedarpur panchayat area of the district's Soro block, an official said.

Mid-day meals were served to 35 students, but six students of classes 4 and 5 complained of uneasiness and chest pain after eating rice with egg curry, the official said.

The teachers and some school committee members immediately took them to the nearby Soro hospital in an ambulance and after treatment, they were sent back to their homes, a villager said.