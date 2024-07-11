Students bitten by rats at girls hostel in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jul 11 (PTI) Nine students were bitten by rats at a hostel of a government residential school for girls in Medak district.

The students of class 9 were bitten by rats on Tuesday and Wednesday night when they were asleep in a room of the hostel, an official said on Thursday.

They were provided treatment at a primary health centre in Ramayampet mandal and discharged.

The official said they were taking necessary measures to curb the rat menace.

Meanwhile, some parents of the students went to the institute after learning about the incident and complained about alleged lack of cleanliness at the hostel. PTI VVK VVK ROH