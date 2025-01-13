Students clash in Pune college, video goes viral; some persons taken into custody

Pune, Jan 13 (PTI) A clash broke out between two groups of students of a reputed college in Loni Kalbhor on Monday evening, a video of which went viral on social media.

Advertisment

The video showed students fighting in the open.

"Some students have been taken into custody and a probe is on. There was an argument on Sunday over some trivial issue between second and third year engineering students. On Monday evening, these groups clashed," Loni Kalbhor police station inspector J Karankot said. PTI SPK BNM