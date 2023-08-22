Student’s death: SFI asks JU probe panel to submit report in 48 hours

Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) CPI(M) students wing SFI, which controls the arts faculty of Jadavpur University, on Tuesday demanded that the committee formed by the varsity to probe into the death of the 17-year-old student make its report public in 48 hours.

At a press conference, the SFI also called for immediate publication of names of all occupants who had been overstaying in the varsity hostels.

"We demand that the report of the internal inquiry committee, formed by the university after the August 9 incident, be submitted and its findings made known to all stakeholders in 48 hours," a spokesperson of Arts Faculty Students Union (AFSU), the SFI's arts wing at JU, said.

The spokesperson said all illegal occupants of hostels, overstaying despite having passed already, be listed and their names announced publicly so that they are not allowed to stay for one more day.

The union said any decision to install CCTV cameras on the campus and hostels be taken only after discussion with "all stakeholders including students." About the issue of alleged consumption of narcotics and alcohol on the campus at night, the spokesperson said, "We never support drinking and smoking on the campus in the name of students’ movement." "We strongly oppose spreading of negative views about the university in certain quarters," the spokesperson said.

The union called a "citizens rally" on August 23 from Golpark to 8B bus stand against alleged ragging and any "attempt to stifle the liberal democratic space" of JU by the "right wing forces." The 17-year-old undergraduate student died after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel on August 9. His family alleged that he was a victim of ragging and sexual harassment. PTI SUS MNB