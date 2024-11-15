Students decry lack of felicitation events at Indore's MGM medical college

Indore, Nov 15 (PTI) The alumni association and some former professors have expressed concern over the lack of felicitation ceremonies for the past eight years for nearly 1,300 meritorious students at Indore's Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, one of the largest medical facilities in central India.

There is a tradition of awarding medals and certificates in 15 categories to outstanding students of the undergraduate and postgraduate courses, Dr Manohar Bhandari, ex-chairman of the college's academic award distribution committee. told PTI on Friday.

"But for the last eight years, there have been no such ceremonies, which has affected 1,300 students. These include awards sponsored by different institutions. Students have demanded that they be felicitated but the management has not responded, which demonstrates negligence," said Bhandari, who is an ex-associate professor of physiology at MGM.

MGM Alumni Association secretary Dr Vinita Kothari said students enter such colleges after facing very tough competition and not having events to felicitate them is akin to discouraging talent.

When contacted, Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said he has constituted a 10-member committee for felicitation and claims and objections have been sought from students.

"We hope that after the completion of the procedure the felicitation will be held in the next 15 days," Dr Dixit informed. PTI HWP LAL BNM