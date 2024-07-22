Students demonstrate in Kolkata against Bangladesh violence

Kolkata, Jul 22 (PTI) Demonstrations were held by different students' groups in Kolkata on Monday calling for an end to the violence in Bangladesh that claimed several lives.

Around 100 students took part in a procession at the Presidency University's College Street campus, holding placards against the loss of lives in the neighbouring country and calling for talks to end the violence.

"If any student dies anywhere in the world while exercising their democratic rights, we will stand by them," one of the demonstrating students said.

At Jadavpur University, the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students' Union (FETSU) organised a rally.

Criticising attacks on unarmed student demonstrators, a FETSU leader said, "We are with the brothers and sisters of Bangladesh as students." The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) took out a rally near the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission. Around 100 students participated in it.

Over a hundred people have been killed in Bangladesh in clashes between the police and mainly student protesters against the quota that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's war of independence in 1971, according to reports. PTI SUS SOM