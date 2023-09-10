Students, faculty from Stanford University visit Sri City

Chennai, Sep 10 (PTI) A 20-member delegation comprising faculty and students from the Stanford University, United States, visited the Sri City near here to study about the industrial development in the region, an official said.

The students of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) department of the California-based University, led by professor Mykel Kochenderfer were received by Sri City President-Operations Satish Kamat.

Sri City situated about 100 km from Chennai is home to 210 industrial units from 28 countries. Some of the companies which have set up shop include PepsiCo, Cadburys, Colgate-Palmolive.

Addressing the delegates, Sri City Chairman C Srini Raju said in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, different sustainability initiatives were implemented and practiced, including solar power generation and water management.

"Emphasis was put on maintaining a balance between industrial expansion and environmental preservation, allowing the park (Sri City) to function while safeguarding the ecology", he said in a press release.

The intent of the visit by the students was to witness the industrial development and understand the sustainability initiatives implemented and practiced in Sri City, the release said. PTI VIJ SS