Students first: Modi delays departure for GIS venue in Bhopal by 15 minutes on Monday

Bhopal, Feb 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweaked his schedule for the Global Investors Summit, starting in Bhopal on Monday, to ensure that students taking annual exams are not inconvenienced, an official said on Sunday.

The PM was scheduled to start from Raj Bhavan at 9.45 am and head for GIS-2025 at the Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya here, but he will now leave at 10 am, he said.

Officials said Modi will launch the ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit-2025’, which will be held on February 24-25.

“Keeping in mind the interests of students supreme, the prime minister has extended his programme by 15 minutes and fixed it at 10 am,” the official said.

Modi took the decision to enable students to reach their examination centres without any hassles, he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded the PM’s concern for students. He is always sensitive towards students and their bright future, and also boosts their morale by organising various programmes from time to time, said the CM.

Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme is very popular and inspiring for students, he added. The programme is an initiative by Modi to interact with students and help them tackle exam pressure.

The PM arrived in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday and laid the foundation stone for Shree Bageshwar Medical Sciences And Research Institute, which will include a cancer hospital, in Chhatarpur. He is scheduled to attend a few other events in Bhopal in the evening and will stay overnight at Raj Bhavan. PTI MAS NR