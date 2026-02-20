'Students first' till board exams last at Delhi metro stations

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday said it would prioritise students at security checks and ticket counters till the CBSE board exams get over on April 10.

Lakhs of candidates commute across the city on the day of the exams, which began on February 17.

The transporter said it has made arrangements for a smooth ticketing and check-in experience for the students in coordination with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

It said students carrying CBSE admit cards will be given priority at frisk points at metro stations to reduce wait time.

Students with admit cards will also be prioritised at Ticket Office Machines (TOM) and Customer Care (CC) centres across the network.