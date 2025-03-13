Students from Ladakh visit Delhi assembly, interact with speaker on digital governance

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) A group of students from Ladakh visited the Delhi Assembly on Thursday as part of a cultural exchange and leadership development programme for young learners.

The group of 42 students from Leh engaged in an interactive session with Speaker Vijender Gupta who spoke about digitalising operations in the assembly.

The visit organised as part of the Students’ Experience in Regional Understanding (SERU) programme provided the students an opportunity to explore the history and functioning of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, a statement said.

The SERU programme, launched in 1991 by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), has been facilitating such exchanges "to foster national unity and cultural understanding", it said.

During his address to the students, Gupta spoke about the assembly’s transition to a paperless model and highlighted the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) -- a digital initiative designed to streamline legislative processes.

"The shift to digital operations is not just about reducing paper use. It's about creating a more accessible, transparent, and responsive legislative system," Gupta said.

During their two-day visit to the capital, the students will participate in educational tours, cultural activities and leadership sessions, the statement said.