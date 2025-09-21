Students from Nagaland safe in Kaziranga University: Minister

Kohima, Sep 21 (PTI) Nagaland Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Temjen Imna Along, on Sunday, stated that students from the state studying at Kaziranga University in Jorhat, Assam, are safe following tensions that arose over remarks made by a Naga student about late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

Along told reporters that the incident, which began around 8:30 pm on Saturday and continued till 2 am, stemmed from comments made by a B.Tech student that hurt local sentiments.

He said that the student has been moved to a safe house, while over 300-400 Naga students enrolled at the university remain unharmed.

The minister expressed gratitude to the Assam government, police, and Kaziranga university management for swift intervention and coordination with Nagaland authorities.

"The situation is now normal. There were no major injuries or untoward incidents apart from the mob getting out of control in anger," the minister said.

Along acknowledged that the student's remarks were inappropriate, given the widespread mourning over Garg's death, and appealed to Nagas in Assam and also back home to exercise restraint on social media.

"When one of our own boys does such a mistake, whether it's knowingly or unknowingly, first of all, such kind of statement in anger or in happiness should not be given. That is completely wrong. Because we also understand, late Zubeen Garg ji is very close to the heart of the people of Assam and such ideas spoken without sensitivity is wrong," he said.

On possible disciplinary action against the student or other Naga students studying there, the minister described the matter as sensitive but hoped that Kaziranga University would unlikely take severe steps.

"We are sorry for what our boy has spoken about, and while the government of both states, Deputy Commissioners of Mokokchung and Jorhat, are all in touch, it would be good for the boy to return back for some time. The rest of the students that are in Kaziranga university are safe and sound," Along said.

The minister thanked the university authorities for ensuring the safety of Naga students and said the concerned student would be handed over to his family soon.

Further maintaining that the people of Assam are the big brothers of Nagaland, he said they were angry, but hope they also understand and love the Naga people. PTI NBS NBS RG