Students from schools across Delhi and Ghaziabad visit operational section of RRTS corridor

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) More than 2,000 students from schools across Delhi and Ghaziabad visited the operational section of the RRTS corridor, officials on Tuesday said.

Advertisment

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation organised the visit to introduce the students to Namo Bharat trains and their operations, they said.

The students were shown the operation process of Namo Bharat trains and also taken for a ride to enable them to explore the commuter-centric features of the train.

Presently, Namo Bharat trains are operational at five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.

Advertisment

"Over 2,000 students from schools across Delhi and Ghaziabad, including Dehradun Public School in Sanjay Nagar, Ghaziabad, Little Star Public School in Delhi, DPS Ghaziabad, Vindya Bal Bhawan Senior Secondary School in Vasundhara, Arwachin Bharti Bhawan Senior Secondary School in Vivek Vihar and Army Public School in Sector 37, Noida, participated in these visits," a NCRTC official told PTI.

The students were shown the operational process of Namo Bharat trains, diverse modern ticketing options, including one-tap ticket booking through the RRTS Connect app.

"The students were captivated by the world-class infrastructure and learned about diverse modern ticketing options. They witnessed security checks conducted through AI-enabled security gates and observed various station facilities," the official said.

The NCRTC also curated a photo exhibition at the Ghaziabad RRTS station showcasing the RRTS journey, featuring photographs from the foundation laying ceremony to the flagging off of trains by the prime minister.

"Through this exhibition, the students gained insights into the various technologies being implemented in the RRTS project," the NCRTC official added. PTI ABU AS AS