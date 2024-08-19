Students from various states tie rakhi to personnel guarding China border in Sikkim

Gangtok, Aug 19 (PTI) Altogether 20 students hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Meghalaya, Odisha, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal tied rakhi to the armed forces personnel stationed at India-China border areas in Sikkim on Monday.

The women, students of a Gangtok-based university, went to Nathu La at an altitude of 14,250 feet and Lungthung (12,500 feet) to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

The event was organised by the Hemant Yadav Foundation in honour of the Army and Seema Suraksha Bal personnel stationed at these high-altitude locations.

"The students came together to boost the morale of the Indian soldiers who stand guard at the border, far from their homes and families," the Foundation said in a statement.

The participants were excited to meet the soldiers at the border, it said.

"Army officials shared insights into their work, and survival strategies in sub-zero temperatures, and encouraged the youth to consider joining the Indian Army," the statement said. PTI COR NN