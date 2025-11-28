Students Grievance Redressal Committee recommendations binding on varsity, says HC

Nagpur, Nov 28 (PTI) The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Friday said recommendations of Students Grievance Redressal Committee formed under University Grants Commission are binding on Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur, and allowed a student to appear for re-examination.

The petitioner, admitted to the BA.LLB (Honours) programme at MNLU herein 2021, was debarred from the 5th Semester examination due to low attendance.

The petitioner, through his counsel advocate Kartik Shukul assisted by advocate Gaurav Khatwani, had challenged the university's direction not to let him appear for the examination and had also sought directions to MNLU for implementation of the recommendations of Students Grievance Redressal Committee formed under University Grants Commission (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023.

Shukul said his client had low attendance as he was made to vacate hostel, due to which he could not attend college.

The Students Grievance Redressal Committee recommended that special examinations must be held for the petitioner.

However, MNLU did not hold special examinations, after which he filed a petition in the HC asking for implementation of SGRC recommendations.

A division bench of Justices Anil Pansare and Justice Raj Wakode observed that it is abundantly clear that the recommendations made by the SGRC are mandatory.

The respondents have not challenged the said recommendations, and, therefore, are under obligation to comply with the same, the court said.

Allowing the petition, the HC directed MNLU, Nagpur to hold re-examination for the petitioner. PTI CLS BNM