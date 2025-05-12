Students' group MZP urges Guv to ensure Centre releases post-matric scholarship to 4,000 students

Aizawl, May 12 (PTI) Mizoram's apex students' body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) on Monday urged Governor VK Singh to take steps to ensure that the Centre releases post-matric scholarship instalment to over 4,000 students at the earliest.

In a letter sent to the governor, the MZP said that the final instalment of the post-matric tribal scholarship for the 2023-24 academic session is yet to be disbursed to a section of students.

More than 31,000 students had applied for the scholarship, and 26,909 of them have already received it, it said.

As of now, about 4,027 students are yet to receive the final instalment of their scholarship, which has significantly caused hardships, particularly among those pursuing technical and professional courses outside the state, the letter said.

The MZP requested the governor to urge the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to immediately release the remaining funds. PTI CORR SOM