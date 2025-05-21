Students' group MZP urges Mizoram govt to act against teachers who have hired proxies to teach

Aizawl, May 21 (PTI) The influential Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) on Wednesday urged the Mizoram government to take necessary action against those teachers who have hired proxies or substitutes to teach in state-run schools.

Speaking to reporters, MZP president H Lalthianghlima claimed that at least 22 teachers of 14 state-run schools in six districts have hired proxies to teach on their behalf.

He said that the students' body has been taking measures to completely stop the illegal practice in all state-run schools.

Lalthianghlima said the MZP has strongly urged the government to take action against those teachers and set June 13 as the deadline.

Officials of the School Education Department could not be contacted on the matter.

Soon after assuming power in December 2023, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government vowed to end the decades-old practice of illegally hiring proxies by government employees, and directed such employees to report to their respective departments with explanations.

More than 3,600 employees reported that they hired proxy staffers to work on their behalf.

The School Education Department had the highest number of proxy employees at 1,115, followed by the Health Department at 624 and the Electricity Department at 253.

More than 2,000 employees cited health reasons for hiring proxies, while 703 employees cited domestic problems.

In March, Lalduhoma informed the state assembly that there are no proxies, with all employees reporting to work after the government action. PTI CORR SOM