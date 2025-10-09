Students’ group seeks govt intervention to repeal AFSPA, resolve Naga political issue

Kohima, Oct 9 (PTI) The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) on Thursday demanded urgent government intervention to resolve the Naga political problem and repeal of AFSPA from Nagaland.

The issues are included in a nine-point memorandum which the NSF, a major student organisation of the northeastern state, submitted to Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

In the memorandum, NSF President Mteisuding and General Secretary Kenilo Kent appreciated the state government for taking up various initiatives, but said the organisation was compelled to raise certain critical matters affecting the future of the Naga people.

Reaffirming its commitment to the Naga political cause, the NSF urged the state government to go beyond symbolic actions and work with sincerity and courage towards an inclusive, honorable, and lasting solution.

They called for integration of all Naga territories, inclusion of all Nagas "across artificial boundaries", and facilitation of unconditional political dialogue at the highest level.

Terming illegal immigration an existential threat, the NSF criticised poor enforcement of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system and sought immediate measures, including establishment of a special commission for Inner Line Regulation (ILR), creation of a centralised ILP database, and coordination of village councils, student bodies, and civil society organisations to prevent illegal settlement.

The NSF said it had constituted the Inner Line Regulation Commission (ILRC) in December 2024 to monitor this threat.

Expressing concern over continued "backdoor appointments" in government setup, the NSF demanded that all recruitments be routed through the Nagaland Public Service Commission or Nagaland Staff Selection Board, and erring officials held accountable.

The NSF appealed for the upgradation of Khelhoshe Polytechnic Atoizu (KPA) into a full-fledged Government Engineering College beginning from the 2026-27 academic year to promote technical self-reliance and reduce the need for Naga students to study outside the state.

The Federation demanded that at least 80 per cent of teaching and non-teaching positions in Nagaland University and National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Chumoukedima be reserved for indigenous Nagas.

Citing unemployment as a pressing challenge, the NSF proposed that each of the 60 MLAs sponsor aspirants for UPSC coaching and mentorship.

It also called for strengthened vocational training, establishment of multidisciplinary colleges as per the NEP 2020, and wider implementation of the Chief Minister’s Micro Finance Initiative to foster entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

Describing the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act as a “draconian law” that has inflicted suffering and human rights violations, the Federation reiterated its non-cooperation movement with the armed forces until AFSPA is fully repealed.

It urged the state government to amplify this demand in all forums.

The student's group also an early solution to the decades-long Naga political issue.

The NSF condemned the Centre’s move to abolish the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and impose fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border, saying it disregards the unique history and kinship of the Naga people, whose ancestral lands span both sides.

They warned that the policy would sever social and cultural ties and fuel regional tensions, urging the state government to oppose the move and advocate for peaceful, historically sensitive alternatives. PTI NBS NBS NN