Students’ group 'seizes' 12 vehicles during road blockade in Nagaland's Phek

Kohima, May 13 (PTI) A students' organisation on Tuesday said it "seized" 12 vehicles belonging to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and its contractors, during an indefinite blockade on National Highway-29 in Phek district of Nagaland.

The blockade restricts the movement of all government-registered vehicles related to NHIDCL and its contractors but exempts essential services such as medical, police, administrative, and emergency response units.

The Chakhesang Students’ Union (CSU), the apex student body of Phek district, launched the protest against an alleged delay in the construction of the 29-km Kohima-Jessami road (Package-II), a crucial link connecting state capital Kohima with the districts of Phek, Meluri, and Kiphire.

Over the first two days of the protest, CSU said its volunteers detained a total of 13 vehicles, including one belonging to the Nagaland state government.

CSU President Pfhulo Sara confirmed that four vehicles were held on Tuesday, and nine, including the government vehicle, were seized on Monday.

The student body has raised serious concerns over the poor condition of the highway, citing that the dilapidated road has caused severe inconvenience to commuters.

Sara said that a meeting was convened on Monday between CSU leaders and representatives of the contracting firms, but it ended without resolution.

CSU rejected the verbal assurances and demanded that the contractor immediately deploy the necessary machinery and manpower to the site, he said.

In addition to expediting roadwork, CSU is calling for urgent repairs of potholes, clearance of landslide debris, and improvements to drainage systems along the route.

The Kohima-Jessami highway is the lifeline for residents of Kikruma village and the surrounding districts. PTI NBS NN