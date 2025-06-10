Students' groups protest outside Israeli embassy over Gaza-bound aid boat seizure

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Students from various organisations protested outside the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday, expressing dissent over the detention of activists aboard a Gaza-bound aid boat.

The protesters were detained by the Delhi Police during the demonstration.

The protests were sparked by the recent detention of the aid boat, which was carrying activists, including Greta Thunberg, and was intercepted by the Israeli forces as part of the enforcement of a blockade that has intensified amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, exacerbating humanitarian crises in Gaza.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition organised this initiative to draw attention to the dire situation in the region. The Students' Federation of India (SFI) issued a statement condemning the police's actions, characterising the detentions as brutal and emphasising their commitment to demanding the immediate release of the activists.

"Our resolve is to demand the immediate release of the abducted activists aboard the Freedom Flotilla and our steadfastness in urging for a free Palestine. Numerous students and activists have been detained only for seeking the release of activists who were delivering life-saving aid to Gaza, in complete concurrence with international law. This is a grave blot to democracy," the statement said.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) activists, including the JNU Students' Union President Nitish Kumar, also protested and were detained.

"AISA condemns the brutal detention of students and demands boycott and divestment from Israel and end to the joint ventures, weapons deals and business exchange from the genocidal state of Israel by the Indian government," a statement said.