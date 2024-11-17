Students hold candlelight vigil at site of Pune Porsche accident that killed two techies

Pune, Nov 17 (PTI) Hundreds of students on Sunday held a candlelight vigil at the spot in Pune where a speeding Porsche car driven allegedly by a drunk teenager killed two young IT professionals nearly six months ago.

Students from various colleges took part in the silent vigil, expressing grief and demanding justice for the victims.

Many were holding a banner that read, “Justice Delayed is Justice Denied”.

Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, originally from Madhya Pradesh, lost their lives when their two-wheeler was hit by a high-end Porsche allegedly driven by the 17-year-old son of a builder in the city’s Kalyani Nagar in the early hours of May 19.

According to the police, the minor was under the influence of alcohol at the time and was speeding. PTI COR NR