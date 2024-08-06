Students hold protests outside Rajasthan University, demand union elections

Jaipur, Aug 6 (PTI) Students' organisations, including the NSUI, held a protest outside Rajasthan University on Tuesday, demanding students' union elections, police said.

Additional personnel were deployed to maintain law and order as the protesting students burnt tyres to press for their demands. More than 25 students were detained from JLN Marg, said Gandhi Nagar SHO Udaybhan Yadav.

Student leader Mahesh Chaudhary called the state's BJP government "anti-student".

BJP leaders were demanding students' union elections before the assembly polls but have gone silent since then, he added.

Shivraj Pacherwal of the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) said the government wanted to suppress the voice of youngsters.

"We will not tolerate this dictatorship under any circumstances," he said.

The protesting students also took part in a rally on the university campus, the police said.