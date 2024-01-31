Students in bus chant 'Jai Shri Ram', man hurls stone at vehicle in Kolhapur

Pune: An unidentified man hurled a stone at a bus after students travelling in the vehicle chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' while on an excursion in Maharashtra's Kolhapur city on Wednesday evening, police said.

No student was hurt in the attack, but the bus suffered minor damage, they said.

According to the police, the bus was carrying students of a local school on an excursion when the incident took place in the Dussehra Chowk area of the city at around 5 pm.

"When the bus reached Dussehra Chowk, students inside it chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. Following the chants, a miscreant standing on the road hurled a stone at the bus from the rear side and ran away," said Mahendra Pandit, Superintendent of Police, Kolhapur.

He said an offence is being registered in connection with the incident and a police team is scanning CCTV footage of the area to identity the stone-pelter.