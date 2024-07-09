Students in Haryana to get bus pass facility up to 150 km: Minister Aseem Goel

Chandigarh, Jul 9 (PTI) Haryana Minister of State for Transport Aseem Goel on Tuesday announced the bus pass facility for students of government and recognised educational institutes in the state has been increased for travel up to 150 km from 60 km earlier.

The discounted bus passes will be issued to all students of schools, colleges or institutions in Haryana that are recognised by the state government or affiliated with any university or board in the state, he said.

Goel said the Transport Department will issue bus passes for a maximum distance of up to 150 km from the educational institution. It was previously limited to only 60 km.

"These bus passes will be issued on a semi-annual basis upon the recommendation of the school/college or the institution authorities," he said in a statement.

According to a letter issued by the Transport Department, any school, college or institution wishing to obtain bus passes for their students must provide a verified copy of their institution's recognition/affiliation certificate along with a list of students to the roadways depot in their area.

"This certificate must be issued by a competent authority. After verification, bus passes will be issued by the general manager of the depot or an appointed officer as per the provided list," it said.

The letter also mentioned that the design/format of the bus passes will remain the same, although the colour may be changed for easy identification.