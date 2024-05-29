Students in Karnataka college clash over playing song

Bidar (Karnataka), May 29 (PTI) A clash broke out between two groups of students at an engineering college here over playing a song from actor Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' at a cultural event on Wednesday, police sources said.

Soon after the 'Jai Sriram' song was played, a section of students took objection to it and clashed with another group in the Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College in Bidar.

According to sources, one student was injured in the scuffle inside the college auditorium.

Upon learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot.

Later, Karnataka ministers Eshwar Khandre and Rahim Khan also visited the college to diffuse the situation. PTI COR GMS GMS ROH