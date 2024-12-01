Students in UP school complain of intense throat pain, doctors say no clear medical cause

Bareilly (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) Several students of a government upper primary school in Bareilly complained of intense discomfort in throat and some cried out in pain, sending school authorities into a tizzy and prompting an emergency response.

Police and a team from the health department rushed to the school in the Nawabganj tehsil area on Saturday, but no underlying medical issues were discovered during the investigation, officials said on Sunday.

Doctors suspect that the children may have fallen victim to a rumour, which caused them to experience intense fear and anxiety.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ajay Kumar Upadhyay from Nawabganj tehsil confirmed that authorities had been alerted to the incident. A medical team was dispatched to examine the children, and it was confirmed that all of them were in good physical health, he said.

Upadhyay further instructed the Block Education Officer to investigate the matter thoroughly to determine the cause of the incident.

The incident took place at the Idh Jagir village upper primary school, which has 117 enrolled students.

Headmistress Sushma Kumari said an hour after mid-day meals had been given to the students on Saturday, a Class 6 student suddenly began writhing on the ground and complaining of throat pain.

Shortly after, some other students also began crying out in pain, with many claiming they felt a burning sensation in their throats.

Teachers Alka, Seema Pathak, and Saima Zehra tried to manage the situation, but their anxiety grew as the children's condition worsened. Police were called to the scene, and parents arrived shortly after.

Two students, Lata and Anshika, were taken to a community health center for treatment, where they were found to be in a nervous state but showed no signs of physical illness. Once their conditions stabilised, they were discharged. The other children were taken to various doctors by their families.

The headmistress confirmed that the children were in good health, suggesting that the incident may have been triggered by a rumour.

Dr. Amit Kumar, in-charge of the community health center, confirmed that the two students were treated for nervousness and showed no clear medical cause for their symptoms. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY