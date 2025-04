Chandigarh, Apr 24 (PTI) Some students, including those hailing from Kashmir, got into a scuffle during a cricket match at a private educational institute in Mohali district, police said Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday in the Dera Bassi area, they said. A purported video of the fight between students surfaced on social media.

Police said they reached the spot upon receiving the information about the incident and the matter was resolved peacefully. PTI CHS HIG HIG