Students injured as school van capsizes on railway track in TN’s Cuddalore district

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu), Aug 25 (PTI) About eight students were injured when the school van in which they were travelling capsized while it was crossing a railway track in Poovanur village in Virudhachalam taluk of this district on Monday, said police.

The van driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while crossing the railway track and it overturned, a police official said.

Luckily for the occupants, no train was scheduled to arrive at the time of the accident. The villagers, noticing the accident, rushed to their help and lifted the overturned van and put it on its wheels. PTI JSP ADB